Human Rights Observatory

UN: Abusive Governments Set to Win Rights Council Seats

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2024. © 2024 Hannes Albert/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo (New York) – Egypt and Vietnam are on track to secure seats on the United Nations Human Rights Council despite being woefully unfit for membership, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN General Assembly will elect members to the UN’s premier rights body in a non-competitive vote on October 14, 2025.The two countries are among 14 member states seeking three-year terms on the 47-nation Human Right Council starting in January…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
