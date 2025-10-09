Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East LIVE: Israel-Hamas deal paves way for ceasefire, hostage release

As people celebrated across Gaza and Israel at the news of an agreement that could end the two-year war, UN aid teams on Thursday insisted that they were ready to deliver humanitarian relief supplies to the people of the shattered enclave. We'll be covering these developments and more across the UN system today, thanks for joining us. UN News app users can follow our live coverage here.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN: Abusive Governments Set to Win Rights Council Seats
~ Jubilation in Gaza as news of possible ceasefire deal sinks in
~ How Donald Trump’s ‘dead cat diplomacy’ may have changed the course of the Gaza war
~ Gaza peace plan risks borrowing more from Tony Blair’s failures in the Middle East than his success in Northern Ireland
~ In 1776, Thomas Paine made the best case for fighting kings − and for being skeptical
~ Refinery fires, other chemical disasters may no longer get safety investigations
~ A Denver MD has spent 2 decades working with hospitalized patients experiencing homelessness − here’s what she fears and what gives her hope
~ Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire deal – what we know so far: expert Q&A
~ Grattan on Friday: Will the Liberals hold firm in the fight over freedom to find information?
~ Disturbing Reports of Sudan’s Military Using Chlorine Gas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter