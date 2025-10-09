Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Donald Trump’s ‘dead cat diplomacy’ may have changed the course of the Gaza war

By Asaf Siniver, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
The US president’s very public scolding of both Israel and Hamas for being difficult about his peace plan may have paid off.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
