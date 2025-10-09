Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza peace plan risks borrowing more from Tony Blair’s failures in the Middle East than his success in Northern Ireland

By Dana El Kurd, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
Tony Blair, the man being tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump to help oversee governance of a postwar Gaza, has ample experience with peace processes.

As British prime minister, Blair helped usher through the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that did much to end decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. After leaving office, he was also


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Donald Trump’s ‘dead cat diplomacy’ may have changed the course of the Gaza war
~ In 1776, Thomas Paine made the best case for fighting kings − and for being skeptical
~ Refinery fires, other chemical disasters may no longer get safety investigations
~ A Denver MD has spent 2 decades working with hospitalized patients experiencing homelessness − here’s what she fears and what gives her hope
~ Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire deal – what we know so far: expert Q&A
~ Grattan on Friday: Will the Liberals hold firm in the fight over freedom to find information?
~ Disturbing Reports of Sudan’s Military Using Chlorine Gas
~ We tracked 72,000 NSW public school students over a decade and found 19% had been suspended or expelled
~ How gambling companies are copying the Big Tobacco playbook in Australian sport
~ Child famine has reached the highest level in Gaza, with tens of thousands of kids affected – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter