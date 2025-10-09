Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When people are displaced by climate change, what rights do they have?

By Amnesty International
Climate change is a global emergency that touches every human on this planet. But its effects hit some people harder than others.  People in low- and middle-income countries, coastal areas, river valleys, low-lying areas and island states, are on the frontlines of the crisis. Among them, those who live in poverty, those who belong to […] The post When people are displaced by climate change, what rights do they have? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire deal – what we know so far: expert Q&A
~ Grattan on Friday: Will the Liberals hold firm in the fight over freedom to find information?
~ Disturbing Reports of Sudan’s Military Using Chlorine Gas
~ We tracked 72,000 NSW public school students over a decade and found 19% had been suspended or expelled
~ How gambling companies are copying the Big Tobacco playbook in Australian sport
~ Child famine has reached the highest level in Gaza, with tens of thousands of kids affected – new study
~ How voice training can help teachers improve wellbeing in the classroom
~ Twenty-five years of data shows how link between identity and views on Scottish independence has grown stronger
~ These 7 factors increase the risk someone will become violent towards their partner
~ AI and visual propaganda are being used to stoke tensions as Ethiopia eyes Eritrea's Red Sea Port
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter