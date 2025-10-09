Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire deal – what we know so far: expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
After two years of violence and the deaths of 68,000 Palestinians and more than 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, it has been reported that Hamas and the Netanyahu government will sign a phase 1 ceasefire agreement. This is the first part of a 20-point plan promoted by the US president, Donald Trump, and supported by the major Arab power brokers in the region.

What we know so far is that Israel will cease it’s military assault in


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Will the Liberals hold firm in the fight over freedom to find information?
~ Disturbing Reports of Sudan’s Military Using Chlorine Gas
~ We tracked 72,000 NSW public school students over a decade and found 19% had been suspended or expelled
~ How gambling companies are copying the Big Tobacco playbook in Australian sport
~ Child famine has reached the highest level in Gaza, with tens of thousands of kids affected – new study
~ How voice training can help teachers improve wellbeing in the classroom
~ Twenty-five years of data shows how link between identity and views on Scottish independence has grown stronger
~ These 7 factors increase the risk someone will become violent towards their partner
~ AI and visual propaganda are being used to stoke tensions as Ethiopia eyes Eritrea's Red Sea Port
~ Uyghur Scholar-Activist Faces Charges in France for Criticizing Beijing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS