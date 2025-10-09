Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disturbing Reports of Sudan’s Military Using Chlorine Gas

By Human Rights Watch
The United States government sanctioned General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Sudan’s de facto head of state, in January 2025, alleging that the SAF had used chemical weapons, but did not publish any evidence for the claim.But a new investigation by France 24, a French broadcaster, provides the first public elements to corroborate the US allegations, indicating that Sudan’s military may have used chlorine in two incidents in September 2024. The use of chlorine, a common industrial chemical, as a weapon is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
