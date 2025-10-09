We tracked 72,000 NSW public school students over a decade and found 19% had been suspended or expelled
By Kristin R. Laurens, Professor, School of Psychology and Counselling, Queensland University of Technology
Lauren M. Piltz, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology and Counselling, Queensland University of Technology
Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Suspending or expelling a student should be a last resort. But our study shows it is more common than it should be in NSW public schools.
