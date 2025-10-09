Tolerance.ca
How voice training can help teachers improve wellbeing in the classroom

By Claire Oakley, Researcher and Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
Silke Paulmann, Professor of Psychology, University of Essex
Teachers use their voices in the classroom to build enthusiasm, convey knowledge and defuse tensions.

A warm, encouraging voice boosts pupils’ motivation, reduces anxiety and improves connections with teachers and classroom dynamics. Controlling or harsh tones can unknowingly create stress for pupils, erode trust and lead to disengagement.

But teachers are also stressed, and stress can affect the way…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
