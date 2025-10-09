Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uyghur Scholar-Activist Faces Charges in France for Criticizing Beijing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dr. Dilnur Reyhan, a prominent French-Uyghur scholar and activist, and the president of the European Uyghur Institute, October 13, 2020. © 2020 Michael Bunel via Reuters Connect On October 13, a court outside Paris will put on trial Dr. Dilnur Reyhan, a prominent French-Uyghur scholar and activist, and the president of the European Uyghur Institute, for the criminal offense of “degradation of property belonging to others.”Three employees of China’s embassy in Paris had filed a complaint against Dilnur Reyhan for her participation in a protest against the Chinese government…




© Human Rights Watch -
