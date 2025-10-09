Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

3 bathroom items you shouldn’t really share, according to an expert

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor Emerita, Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Imagine you’re away from home but forgot to pack your towel, razor or toothbrush.

Should you use other people’s?

Here’s why it’s probably best not to make a habit of it.


Microbes can stay active for a while


Many disease-causing bacteria, viruses or fungi live on cloth, plastic and metal objects in your bathroom. These so-called pathogenic microbes can remain viable on these surfaces for extended periods. That is, they’re able to cause infection for days, months or years.

For…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
