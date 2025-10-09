Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Australian chemist just won the Nobel prize. Here’s how his work is changing the world

By Deanna D'Alessandro, Professor & Director, Net Zero Institute, University of Sydney
The 2025 Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded for the development of metal–organic frameworks: molecular structures that have large spaces within them, capable of capturing and storing gases and other chemicals.

The prize is shared by Susumu Kitagawa from Kyoto University, Omar M. Yaghi from the University of California, Berkeley,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
