Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump on a coin? When Julius Caesar tried that, the Roman republic crumbled soon after

By Peter Edwell, Associate Professor in Ancient History, Macquarie University
More than 2,000 years ago, the depiction of living leaders on Roman coins caused similar ructions. It came at a time when the Roman republic was in trouble.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Ceasefire must be a pathway to ending Israel’s unlawful occupation, apartheid and genocide
~ Toronto Blue Jays: Amid Canada-U.S. tensions, ‘Canada’s team’ is excelling at America’s pastime
~ Trump’s ratings steady as the US government shutdown drags into a second week
~ 3 bathroom items you shouldn’t really share, according to an expert
~ An Australian chemist just won the Nobel prize. Here’s how his work is changing the world
~ Metal-organic frameworks: Nobel-winning tiny ‘sponge crystals’ with an astonishing amount of inner space
~ Why does NZ’s new energy plan sideline renewables and ignore progress made already?
~ Bangladesh: New Crackdown Under Anti-Terrorism Law
~ Ecuador: Alert over repression of protests, judicial independence and enforced disappearances
~ Tunisia: Death Sentence for Facebook Posts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter