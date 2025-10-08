Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Alert over repression of protests, judicial independence and enforced disappearances

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is concerned about the continued deterioration of the human rights situation in Ecuador, under the administration of President Daniel Noboa. The seriousness of the situation has worsened in recent days, against a backdrop of protests linked to the National Strike called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), with multiple complaints […] The post Ecuador: Alert over repression of protests, judicial independence and enforced disappearances  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
