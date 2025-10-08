Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Death Sentence for Facebook Posts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors take part in a rally organized by the Tunisian National Salvation Front opposition coalition to mark the 13th anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Tunis, January 14, 2024. © 2024 Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Beirut) – A Tunisian court sentenced a man to death last week for peaceful Facebook posts, Human Rights Watch said today. He received a presidential pardon days later, but this is an unprecedented sentence for nonviolent expression in Tunisia. Tunisian authorities should stop detaining and prosecuting people solely for exercising their right…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
