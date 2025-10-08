Women and kids often pay a heavy price when men drink. Our gender violence plan should reflect this
By Anne-Marie Laslett, Professor, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Cassandra Hopkins, PhD Candidate, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Ingrid Wilson, Associate Professor, Health and Social Sciences, Singapore Institute of Technology
Globally, up to one in three women who live with a male partner report he is a heavy drinker. Evidence shows men’s drinking increases the severity and frequency of violence towards women and harms to children.
Yet in Australia and worldwide, most policies to address gender violence still fail to consider the significant role alcohol plays.
