Human Rights Observatory

‘I was 170th on their list’. What are the health impacts for families who can’t access daycare?

By Marg Rogers, Senior Lecturer, Early Childhood Education; Post Doctoral Fellow, Manna Institute, University of New England
Margaret Sims, Professor Early Childhood, Macquarie University
Michelle Gossner, PhD candidate, Manna Institute, CQUniversity Australia
Imagine living in a town where three or more families are competing for a single early learning place. This is the reality for many families in regional, rural and remote Australia. Experts call these areas “childcare deserts”.

A 2024…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
