Why do some songs get stuck in our heads so easily? The science of earworms

By Emery Schubert, Professor, Empirical Musicology Laboratory, School of the Arts and Media, UNSW Sydney
If you’ve watched the movie KPop Demon Hunters and see the word “golden”, what happens?

Pause and think about it for a moment.

For those unfamiliar, nothing will come to mind. But if you’ve heard the song of the same name, you may start hearing a fragment of the tune repeating in your head, over and over. You might even mouth or sing the words “we’re goin’ up, up, up”.

Did that happen to you? If so, you just experienced “involuntary…The Conversation


