NZ’s native lizards are at risk from land development – future policy must ensure better protection
By Christopher K. Woolley, Post-doctoral Researcher in Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Catherine Iorns, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jono Sylvester, Researcher in Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nicola Jane Nelson, Professor of Conservation Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
All but four of New Zealand’s 120 lizard species are threatened or at risk. But little consideration is given to lizards during most land development projects.
- Wednesday, October 8, 2025