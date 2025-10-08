Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s native lizards are at risk from land development – future policy must ensure better protection

By Christopher K. Woolley, Post-doctoral Researcher in Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Catherine Iorns, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jono Sylvester, Researcher in Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nicola Jane Nelson, Professor of Conservation Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
All but four of New Zealand’s 120 lizard species are threatened or at risk. But little consideration is given to lizards during most land development projects.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
