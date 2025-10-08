Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When people are displaced by climate change, what rights do they have?

By Amnesty International
Climate change is a global emergency that touches every human on this planet. But its effects hit some people harder than others.  People in low- and middle-income countries, coastal areas, river valleys, low-lying areas and island states, are on the frontlines of the crisis. Among them, those who live in poverty, those who belong to […] The post When people are displaced by climate change, what rights do they have? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
