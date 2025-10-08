Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Aotearoa New Zealand: Discriminatory migration system fails climate-affected Pacific People

By Amnesty International
The climate crisis is threatening families, futures and dignity. Provide climate visas for Pacific People Call on the Aotearoa New Zealand Government to step up its support for a safer, more just future by providing rights-based humanitarian visas for these families. The post Aotearoa New Zealand: Discriminatory migration system fails climate-affected Pacific People appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
