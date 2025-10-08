Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why US military action against Latin America’s cartels won’t win the war on drugs

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
At the start of September 2025, US president Donald Trump sent a naval task force into the Caribbean to tackle drug trafficking in the region. The initiative has led to strikes on four alleged drug boats off the Venezuelan coast so far, killing at least 21 people.

The strikes have been condemned by Venezuela and Colombia, while some international lawyers and human rights groups have questioned their legality. Human Rights Watch, for example, has suggested…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel chemistry prize awarded for crystal materials that could revolutionise green technology
~ Green electricity deals are too complex – even as a researcher in sustainability I’ve been confused
~ Brides offers a unique insight into the roots of far-right activism and Islamophobia in Britain
~ How vaping primes the lungs for COVID-19 damage
~ Runny noses, black toenails and ‘coregasms’: here are seven weird ailments that exercise can trigger
~ The alleged British links to mass deforestation and displacement in a conflict few have even heard of
~ Why people are watching livestreams of influencers gambling – and how it could be fuelling addiction
~ James Comey’s indictment is a trademark tactic of authoritarians
~ For Trump’s perceived enemies, the process may be the punishment
~ UN Special Rapporteur on Russia Extended for Another Year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter