Brides offers a unique insight into the roots of far-right activism and Islamophobia in Britain
By Naida Redgrave, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing & Co-Course Leader in Journalism, University of East London
Roberta Garrett, Senior Lecturer in Literature and Cultural Studies, University of East London
Warning: includes some minor spoilers.
Brides is a warm and relatable story of two 15-year-old British Muslim schoolgirls travelling alone to Syria in 2014.
It’s not the first film to explore post-9/11 and 7/7 Britain through a Muslim lens. Films like My Brother the Devil (2012), Four Lions (2010), and After Love (2020) have each offered nuanced depictions of British Muslimhood.…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 8, 2025