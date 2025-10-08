Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brides offers a unique insight into the roots of far-right activism and Islamophobia in Britain

By Naida Redgrave, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing & Co-Course Leader in Journalism, University of East London
Roberta Garrett, Senior Lecturer in Literature and Cultural Studies, University of East London
Warning: includes some minor spoilers.

Brides is a warm and relatable story of two 15-year-old British Muslim schoolgirls travelling alone to Syria in 2014.

It’s not the first film to explore post-9/11 and 7/7 Britain through a Muslim lens. Films like My Brother the Devil (2012), Four Lions (2010), and After Love (2020) have each offered nuanced depictions of British Muslimhood.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
