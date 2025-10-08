Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The alleged British links to mass deforestation and displacement in a conflict few have even heard of

By Samira Homerang Saunders, Researcher, Centre for Climate Crime and Climate Justice, Queen Mary University of London
David Whyte, Professor of Climate Justice, Queen Mary University of London
UK banks, energy giants and arms exporters are at the heart of one of the world’s least-known human rights and environmental crises, our research has revealed.

West Papua – the Indonesian-administered western half of the island also known as New Guinea – hosts much of the world’s third-largest rainforest after the Amazon and Congo basins.

Very few people outside of this region know about the decades of disappearances,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
