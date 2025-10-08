Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For Trump’s perceived enemies, the process may be the punishment

By Paul M. Collins Jr., Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Even when a prosecution fails to convict someone, the process of defending against charges can itself can be a form of punishment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
