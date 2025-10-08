Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Special Rapporteur on Russia Extended for Another Year

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mariana Katsarova with Russian writer Boris Akunin, one of the critics in exile targeted by the Kremlin, Palais Nation, September 22, 2025. © 2025 Tanya Lokshina/Human Rights Watch The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on October 7 extended the mandate of the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation, Mariana Katzarova, for another year.The UNHRC’s renewed commitment to closely monitor the human rights situation in Russia, a Security Council veto-wielding state, is a lifeline for the country’s besieged civil society. This…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seasonal allergies may increase suicide risk – new research
~ Geothermal energy has huge potential to generate clean power – including from used oil and gas wells
~ Winning a bidding war isn’t always a win, research on 14 million home sales shows
~ Jane Fonda, other stars, revive the Committee for the First Amendment – a group that emerged when the anti-communist panic came for Hollywood
~ Why higher ed’s AI rush could put corporate interests over public service and independence
~ First evidence in the UK of breeding aegypti mosquito – the main spreader of dengue, chikungunya and Zika
~ Toronto Blue Jays: Amid Canada-U.S. tensions, ‘Canada’s team’ takes a run at America’s pastime
~ Child malnutrition in Kenya: AI model can forecast rates six months before they become critical
~ We tested if a specialised magnetic powder could remove microplastics from drinking water: the answer is yes
~ Ethiopia has struggled to build national unity: can its big new dam deliver it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter