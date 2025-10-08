Tolerance.ca
First evidence in the UK of breeding aegypti mosquito – the main spreader of dengue, chikungunya and Zika

By Marcus Blagrove, Senior Lecturer in Intregrative Virology, University of Liverpool
The first discovery of Aedes aegypti eggs in the UK shows how climate change and global travel are helping mosquitoes that spread dengue and Zika expand northwards.The Conversation


