Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child malnutrition in Kenya: AI model can forecast rates six months before they become critical

By Laura Ferguson, Associate Professor, Population and Public Health Sciences, University of Southern California
Bistra Dilkina, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Southern California
Globally, nearly half of the deaths of children under five years are linked to malnutrition. In Kenya, it’s the leading cause of illness and death among children.

Children with malnutrition typically show signs of recent and severe weight loss. They may also have swollen ankles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
