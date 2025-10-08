Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We tested if a specialised magnetic powder could remove microplastics from drinking water: the answer is yes

By Riona Indhur, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Durban University of Technology
Sheena Kumari, Water Scientist, Durban University of Technology
Microplastics are the crumbs of our plastic world, tiny pieces that come from bigger items breaking apart or from products like synthetic clothing and packaging. They’re now everywhere. Scientists estimate there are about 51 trillion of these particles floating in the world’s surface waters, and low levels have even been found in South African tap water.

That’s worrying because these particles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Special Rapporteur on Russia Extended for Another Year
~ Seasonal allergies may increase suicide risk – new research
~ Geothermal energy has huge potential to generate clean power – including from used oil and gas wells
~ Winning a bidding war isn’t always a win, research on 14 million home sales shows
~ Jane Fonda, other stars, revive the Committee for the First Amendment – a group that emerged when the anti-communist panic came for Hollywood
~ Why higher ed’s AI rush could put corporate interests over public service and independence
~ First evidence in the UK of breeding aegypti mosquito – the main spreader of dengue, chikungunya and Zika
~ Toronto Blue Jays: Amid Canada-U.S. tensions, ‘Canada’s team’ takes a run at America’s pastime
~ Child malnutrition in Kenya: AI model can forecast rates six months before they become critical
~ Ethiopia has struggled to build national unity: can its big new dam deliver it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter