Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Battle After Another: Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro explore three visions of fatherhood

By Mark Gatto, Assistant Professor in Critical Organisation Studies, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Warning: this article contains spoilers.

In One Battle After Another, three characters (Bob Ferguson, Colonel Steven Lockjaw and Sergio St Carlos) represent three different models of fatherhood.

Fatherhood is a timely theme. The place of men in society is being debated and challenged by polarising figures from both sides of the political spectrum.

One side promotes a regressive vision of the patriarchal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Comedians Silent on Detained Activists
~ The story of Apollo and Daphne in Ovid’s Metamorphoses needs a new translation for the #MeToo era
~ It shouldn’t take undercover journalists to expose policing’s sexist and racist culture
~ Trump is willing to flout the rules of war like no other US president
~ How does the world look through a spider’s eyes?
~ What work means to working-class young men in an age of increasing automation
~ Jane Austen and theory of mind: how literary fiction sharpens your ‘mindreading’ skills
~ No women, no peace
~ Tajikistan: Arrest Putin
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Jakubowicz on repairing our ‘fragile’ multicultural nation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter