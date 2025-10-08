Tolerance.ca
It shouldn’t take undercover journalists to expose policing’s sexist and racist culture

By John Fox, Senior Lecturer in Police Studies, University of Portsmouth
As a researcher of police occupational culture, I was horrified, but not at all surprised by the recent Panorama programme in which an undercover reporter exposed sexism, racism and general thuggishness among some Metropolitan Police officers.

Nearly a quarter of a century ago, the BBC produced another groundbreaking example of undercover reporting in the world of policing. In The Secret Policeman (2003), journalist Mark Daly joined Greater Manchester Police as a recruit officer. He covertly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
