Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump is willing to flout the rules of war like no other US president

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
The US vice-president, J.D. Vance, recently declared that he “doesn’t give a shit” if the Trump administration’s strike on a suspected Venezuelan gang boat is called a “war crime”. In a speech to hundreds of senior US military officers weeks later, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, then called for troops to ignore “stupid rules of engagement”.

These anecdotesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Comedians Silent on Detained Activists
~ The story of Apollo and Daphne in Ovid’s Metamorphoses needs a new translation for the #MeToo era
~ It shouldn’t take undercover journalists to expose policing’s sexist and racist culture
~ How does the world look through a spider’s eyes?
~ What work means to working-class young men in an age of increasing automation
~ Jane Austen and theory of mind: how literary fiction sharpens your ‘mindreading’ skills
~ No women, no peace
~ Tajikistan: Arrest Putin
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Jakubowicz on repairing our ‘fragile’ multicultural nation
~ Half the UK’s fish stocks are overfished – but the evidence shows how they can be revived
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter