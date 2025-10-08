Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No women, no peace

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iklass Ahmed, projected on screen, Founder and Coordinator of the Darfur Advocacy Group, addresses the Security Council during a meeting on Women, Peace and Security focused on conflict-related sexual violence, August 19, 2025. © 2025 Bianca Otero/ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters This month sees the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. Adopted in October 2000, Resolution 1325 established that women should be full, safe, equal, and meaningful participants in all discussions about their country’s future, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
