Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Arrest Putin

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during their meeting in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. © 2025 Sergei Bobylev/Sputnik via AP Photo (Brussels) – Tajikistan should deny entry to Russian President Vladimir Putin or arrest him if he enters the country, based on an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him, Human Rights Watch said today. The Kremlin announced that Putin is planning to travel to Tajikistan on October 9, 2025, to attend a Russia-Central Asia summit and a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
