Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Jakubowicz on repairing our ‘fragile’ multicultural nation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The multiculturalism expert says increased tensions since the October 7 attacks have raised ‘the tideline of hate speech’ in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Half the UK’s fish stocks are overfished – but the evidence shows how they can be revived
~ Tanzania: Fears mount over disappearance of government critic Humphery Pole Pole
~ Can local communities curb illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing in Cameroon's Douala Edea National Park?
~ Egypt: Journalist Detained over Facebook Posts
~ Australia’s anti-corruption commissioner has a trust problem. He needs to change course to fix it
~ What is a ‘dopamine detox’? And do I need one?
~ What’s the difference between hot sweat and cold sweat?
~ Australia-PNG defence treaty: what we can learn from history to make this new alliance work
~ Protected areas in the Hauraki Gulf nearly triple under a new law – but it comes with a catch
~ What’s the difference between moths and butterflies? Look at their antennae
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter