Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Fears mount over disappearance of government critic Humphery Pole Pole

By Amnesty International
Tanzanian authorities must immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of a former Tanzanian ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole, who may have been forcibly disappeared. They must also ensure his safety and bring those responsible for his abduction and possible assault to justice through fair and transparent legal processes, Amnesty International said today. Humphrey Polepole’s family […] The post Tanzania: Fears mount over disappearance of government critic Humphery Pole Pole appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
