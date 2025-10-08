Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can local communities curb illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing in Cameroon's Douala Edea National Park?

By Leocadia Bongben
Local Collaborative Management Committees (LCMCs), give voice to marginalized groups (women, youth, and ethnic minorities) and ensure that their concerns are included in government conservation plans.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
