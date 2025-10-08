Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Journalist Detained over Facebook Posts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ismail al-Iskandrani. © Private (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities detained prominent independent journalist Ismail Iskandarani over Facebook posts, Human Rights Watch said today. They should immediately and unconditionally release Iskandarani and establish an independent committee to review the detention of thousands of peaceful critics and release all those detained for peaceful speech, assembly, or association.According to his lawyers, security forces arrested Iskandarani on September 24, 2025, at a checkpoint in Matrouh governorate only two days after President…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
