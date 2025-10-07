Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free US-Resident Artist Unjustly Charged

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese artists the Gao Brothers, Zhen and Qiang, with some of their "Miss Mao" pieces that feature life-sized, Pinocchio-nosed sculptures of Mao Zedong in their studio in Beijing, October 16, 2007. © 2007 David Grey/Reuters (New York) – The Chinese government should drop the baseless charges against the artist Gao Zhen (高兟) and allow him and his family to return to the United States, Human Rights Watch said today. Gao’s family said the 69-year-old artist, a permanent US resident, is in poor health and had fainted in September 2025.Chinese authorities are prosecuting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
