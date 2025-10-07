Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queensland landlords could soon face jail for ignoring illegal tobacco. What are other states doing?

By Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
Cheneal Puljević, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Michaela Estelle Okninski, Senior Principal Social Scientist - Law Research, The University of Queensland
South Australian landlords who turn a blind eye on illegal tobacco can now be fined, while Queensland is proposing bigger fines and even a year in jail.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
