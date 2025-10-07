AI tools promise efficiency at work, but they can erode trust, creativity and agency
By Jordan Loewen-Colón, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Mel Sellick, PhD Candidate, College of Global Futures, Arizona State University
Without deliberate strategies, over-reliance on AI could erode self-trust, creativity and ethical judgment and leave organizations more fragile, not more resilient.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 7, 2025