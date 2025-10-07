We’ve tried and failed to Close the Gap for 15 years. Research shows what actually works
By Leslie Baird, Associate Professor, CQUniversity Australia
Dominic Orih, Researcher, College of Arts Society and Education, The Cairns Institute, James Cook University
Komla Tsey, Professorial Research Fellow, Jawun Research Institute, CQUniversity Australia; James Cook University
The Family Wellbeing Program has decades of evidence backing it to help Indigenous people live better lives. Here’s how it works.
- Tuesday, October 7, 2025