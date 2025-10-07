Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lecornu, Bayrou, Barnier: how the resignation of three French prime ministers signals a profound crisis in democracy

By Rémi Lefebvre, Professeur de science politique université Lille 2, Université de Lille
France has been experiencing an unprecedented political crisis since President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament in June 2024. For political scientist Rémi Lefebvre, this deadlock is not only institutional: it reveals a crisis of representative governance fuelled by mistrust, social fragmentation and the erosion of majority rule.

Following the dissolution and the legislative elections that followed it, the governments of prime ministers Michel Barnier, François Bayrou and Sébastien Lecornu have all been unable to govern. Many commentators have suggested that this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel medicine prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer
~ 1 gene, 1 disease no more – acknowledging the full complexity of genetics could improve and personalize medicine
~ I research Tourette’s – I Swear is an unflinching yet empathetic portrait of life with this condition
~ As long as the cybercriminals’ business model works, companies are vulnerable to attack
~ Caught in Nepal’s protests, I witnessed how sport can bring people hope during times of crisis
~ October 7 two years on: Israelis and Palestinians caught between two conflicting ideas of peace
~ Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most
~ Labour wants to restrict repeat protests – but that’s what makes campaigns successful
~ Reform and Green party members the most ideologically removed from the average voter
~ The mental toll of menopause – what women really feel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter