Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I research Tourette’s – I Swear is an unflinching yet empathetic portrait of life with this condition

By Melina Malli, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Institute of Population Ageing, University of Oxford
I Swear is a biographical drama based on Scottish campaigner John Davidson’s experience of Tourette’s syndrome.

Spanning his teenage years to the present, it follows the first tics and their social fallout. It traces how Tourette’s syndrome – and the relationships and institutions around it – shape a life over decades.

Swearing forms part of Davidson’s experience — the film opens with an expletive-laden outburst at his MBE ceremony. But I Swear is careful to stress that


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel medicine prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer
~ 1 gene, 1 disease no more – acknowledging the full complexity of genetics could improve and personalize medicine
~ Lecornu, Bayrou, Barnier: how the resignation of three French prime ministers signals a profound crisis in democracy
~ As long as the cybercriminals’ business model works, companies are vulnerable to attack
~ Caught in Nepal’s protests, I witnessed how sport can bring people hope during times of crisis
~ October 7 two years on: Israelis and Palestinians caught between two conflicting ideas of peace
~ Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most
~ Labour wants to restrict repeat protests – but that’s what makes campaigns successful
~ Reform and Green party members the most ideologically removed from the average voter
~ The mental toll of menopause – what women really feel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter