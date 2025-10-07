Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caught in Nepal’s protests, I witnessed how sport can bring people hope during times of crisis

By Ross Walker, Lecturer in Sports Management, University of Stirling
On September 8, the day before my holiday in Nepal was scheduled to end, police in the capital, Kathmandu, and other cities opened fire on young members of the public who were protesting against government corruption. At least 19 people were killed across Nepal that day, and over 300 more injured. Images of police brutality quickly spread throughout the country and internationally.

More people took to the streets the following morning to show…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel medicine prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer
~ 1 gene, 1 disease no more – acknowledging the full complexity of genetics could improve and personalize medicine
~ Lecornu, Bayrou, Barnier: how the resignation of three French prime ministers signals a profound crisis in democracy
~ I research Tourette’s – I Swear is an unflinching yet empathetic portrait of life with this condition
~ As long as the cybercriminals’ business model works, companies are vulnerable to attack
~ October 7 two years on: Israelis and Palestinians caught between two conflicting ideas of peace
~ Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most
~ Labour wants to restrict repeat protests – but that’s what makes campaigns successful
~ Reform and Green party members the most ideologically removed from the average voter
~ The mental toll of menopause – what women really feel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter