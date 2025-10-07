Tolerance.ca
Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most

By Matt Walsh, Head of the School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Keighley Perkins, Lecturer in Applied Linguistics, Swansea University
Maxwell Modell, Research associate, Cardiff University
The BBC’s livestreaming of the Glastonbury performance by punk-rap duo Bob Vylan broke editorial guidelines on preventing harm and offence to viewers, according to the corporation’s complaints unit. More than 5,000 people complained about the broadcast after the duo chanted “death, death to the IDF” and made other derogatory comments.

However, the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit cleared the BBC of breaching rules on impartiality, saying: “Coverage of a music festival is clearly not…The Conversation


