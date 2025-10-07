Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reform and Green party members the most ideologically removed from the average voter

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Against the backdrop of a fragmenting political system, the 2025 party conference season in the UK has been an unusual one. The Greens and Reform, having secured strong results in the 2024 election, enjoyed an unprecedented level of interest in their events. Members were interviewed in the media and party leaders’ speeches were scrutinised.

Attention is almost always squarely focused on Labour and the Conservatives,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel medicine prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer
~ 1 gene, 1 disease no more – acknowledging the full complexity of genetics could improve and personalize medicine
~ Lecornu, Bayrou, Barnier: how the resignation of three French prime ministers signals a profound crisis in democracy
~ I research Tourette’s – I Swear is an unflinching yet empathetic portrait of life with this condition
~ As long as the cybercriminals’ business model works, companies are vulnerable to attack
~ Caught in Nepal’s protests, I witnessed how sport can bring people hope during times of crisis
~ October 7 two years on: Israelis and Palestinians caught between two conflicting ideas of peace
~ Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most
~ Labour wants to restrict repeat protests – but that’s what makes campaigns successful
~ The mental toll of menopause – what women really feel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter