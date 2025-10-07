Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The mental toll of menopause – what women really feel

By Pooja Saini, Professor in Suicide and Self Harm Prevention, Liverpool John Moores University
Hormonal changes during menopause can drive suicidal thoughts – a crisis that healthcare services have failed to recognise or adequately address. The devastating link is laid bare in research my colleagues and I conducted recently.

The study, which involved interviews with 42 women who experienced suicidal thoughts and behaviour during perimenopause or menopause, exposes a troubling pattern. Women in crisis are being prescribed antidepressants instead of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), despite…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel medicine prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer
~ 1 gene, 1 disease no more – acknowledging the full complexity of genetics could improve and personalize medicine
~ Lecornu, Bayrou, Barnier: how the resignation of three French prime ministers signals a profound crisis in democracy
~ I research Tourette’s – I Swear is an unflinching yet empathetic portrait of life with this condition
~ As long as the cybercriminals’ business model works, companies are vulnerable to attack
~ Caught in Nepal’s protests, I witnessed how sport can bring people hope during times of crisis
~ October 7 two years on: Israelis and Palestinians caught between two conflicting ideas of peace
~ Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most
~ Labour wants to restrict repeat protests – but that’s what makes campaigns successful
~ Reform and Green party members the most ideologically removed from the average voter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter