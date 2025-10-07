Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Battle Another: Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro explore three visions of fatherhood

By Mark Gatto, Assistant Professor in Critical Organisation Studies, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Warning: this article contains spoilers.

In One Battle After Another, three characters (Bob Ferguson, Colonel Steven Lockjaw and Sergio St Carlos) represent three different models of fatherhood.

Fatherhood is a timely theme. The place of men in society is being debated and challenged by polarising figures from both sides of the political spectrum.

One side promotes a regressive vision of the patriarchal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nobel medicine prize: how a hidden army in your body keeps you alive – and could help treat cancer
~ 1 gene, 1 disease no more – acknowledging the full complexity of genetics could improve and personalize medicine
~ Lecornu, Bayrou, Barnier: how the resignation of three French prime ministers signals a profound crisis in democracy
~ I research Tourette’s – I Swear is an unflinching yet empathetic portrait of life with this condition
~ As long as the cybercriminals’ business model works, companies are vulnerable to attack
~ Caught in Nepal’s protests, I witnessed how sport can bring people hope during times of crisis
~ October 7 two years on: Israelis and Palestinians caught between two conflicting ideas of peace
~ Bob Vylan Glastonbury complaints upheld: here’s what viewers complain to Ofcom and the BBC about most
~ Labour wants to restrict repeat protests – but that’s what makes campaigns successful
~ Reform and Green party members the most ideologically removed from the average voter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter