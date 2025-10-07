Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Labour’s plan to fund deprived communities see off Reform? What the evidence shows

By Abigail Taylor, Research Fellow, City-Region Economic Development Institute (City-REDI), University of Birmingham
Alice Pugh, Senior Economic Analyst, City-REDI, University of Birmingham
Jason Lowther, Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies, University of Birmingham
More than a year after the UK government abandoned the phrase “levelling up”, it has now launched a fresh strategy to distribute funding to disadvantaged communities. The promise to these deprived areas is three-pronged: investment in community facilities, enhancing public spaces like parks, and revitalising town centres and high streets.

The “Pride in Place” programme will provide up to £5 billion over ten years to support around 250 communities.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
